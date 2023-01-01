What information does Blokada keep?

Blokada does not track or share any of your network activity. If you use Blokada Plus, for technical reasons we need to collect the most minimal data required to keep the service operational. Please consult our Privacy Policy available in the top menu for details.

How is my privacy protected?

Blokada prevents apps and browsers installed on your device from sending your private data (known as tracking fingerprints) to the Internet. It also encrypts some of your network activity (DNS queries). If you need more protection, Blokada Plus makes your device connect through our VPN, and uses the WireGuard® protocol to encrypt your entire network traffic.

What is Blokada Cloud?

Blokada Cloud is our new cloud based adblocking solution. It is faster and more reliable than the old method, and brings many additional benefits. Blokada Cloud can be used on multiple devices, and supports any platform compatible with DNS over TLS/HTTPS. It is included in our Blokada 6 app.

What is Blokada Plus?

Blokada Plus is our safe and modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) service. It uses WireGuard® - a fast protocol with best-in-class encryption and low battery usage. Blokada Plus encrypts all of your network activity in real time, giving you the highest level of protection available. You also get the popular VPN features - hide your IP address, change your location, and unblock geo-restricted content. Blokada Plus subscription is available in both our apps - Blokada 6 and Blokada 5.

What is the Blokada Plus refund policy?

You can get your money back within 7-days of purchasing the subscription. Contact us through any of our apps, and simply mention you want a refund.

Where is Blokada located?

We are based in Sweden, where privacy is handled very seriously. Our servers are available in many places around the world.