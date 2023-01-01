The privacy app open source

Blokada is the popular ad blocker and privacy app for Android and iOS. It's being supported and actively developed by the amazing open source community.

Blokada 6, the new way

Our modern solution for mobile content blocking. Protect multiple devices from ads and tracking, and manage your preferences in one place. Enjoy zero battery drain, no noticeable slowdowns, and highly reliable adblocking.

  • Cloud based adblocking
  • Manage and monitor on web
  • Encrypted, private DNS
  • Connect multiple devices
  • No bandwidth restrictions
  • App available for iOS
  • Use on any platform supporting private DNS

Blokada 5, the free ad blocker

If you want to efficiently block ads, trackers, malware, save on your data plan, speed up your device and protect your privacy with just one application, then Blokada is for you. It is free, secure and open source.

  • Blocks ads & trackers
  • Works for all apps and all browsers
  • Requires no root or jailbreak
  • Safe design (does not break encryption)
  • Trusted & free forever
  • Source code available for Android and iOS
  • Downloads available for Android

Blokada Plus, the VPN

For ultimate privacy protection, upgrade to Blokada Plus and connect through our VPN. Available in both Blokada 6 and Blokada 5. We use WireGuard®, the most advanced VPN protocol, to encrypt your network activity and hide your IP address.

  • No bandwidth restrictions
  • Fast & modern encryption
  • No logging of your network activity
  • Connect up to 5 devices
  • Available for Android and iOS
  • More platforms through Wireguard® apps

Download Blokada

Blokada is available for several platforms, choose yours.

Blokada 6 for Android

Blokada 6 is the newest edition of the app. It is faster and more reliable thanks to the new engine. Recommended choice!

Blokada 5 for Android

This is our older version that does not require subscription. Available for smartphones and tablets with Android 5 or newer.

Blokada 5 .apk

The Community

Blokada is not only the privacy app. It is also the community of people who care about their digital privacy and wellbeing. You will find us on our forum, where you can ask any questions you may have. We are also present on other social media and chats.

Join us and say hi!

We base all of our work on the feedback of our users. Tell us what you think, what should we improve, or just hang out.

Here are some of the opinions from our users.
Thanks for it. It totally solved the problem. Not a single ad. I tried some other apps /games from playstore which are known to have most annoying ads, but I didn’t see a single type of ad in any form. I didn’t know that it was my system’s fault, but thanks to Blokada now I’m ad free.

A world without blokada is desolate, annoying and too full.

My parents are phone shopping and yes this is a selling point that it works with Blokada as dad said so.

Frequently Asked Questions



What information does Blokada keep?

Blokada does not track or share any of your network activity. If you use Blokada Plus, for technical reasons we need to collect the most minimal data required to keep the service operational. Please consult our Privacy Policy available in the top menu for details.


How is my privacy protected?

Blokada prevents apps and browsers installed on your device from sending your private data (known as tracking fingerprints) to the Internet. It also encrypts some of your network activity (DNS queries). If you need more protection, Blokada Plus makes your device connect through our VPN, and uses the WireGuard® protocol to encrypt your entire network traffic.


What is Blokada Cloud?

Blokada Cloud is our new cloud based adblocking solution. It is faster and more reliable than the old method, and brings many additional benefits. Blokada Cloud can be used on multiple devices, and supports any platform compatible with DNS over TLS/HTTPS. It is included in our Blokada 6 app.


What is Blokada Plus?

Blokada Plus is our safe and modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) service. It uses WireGuard® - a fast protocol with best-in-class encryption and low battery usage. Blokada Plus encrypts all of your network activity in real time, giving you the highest level of protection available. You also get the popular VPN features - hide your IP address, change your location, and unblock geo-restricted content. Blokada Plus subscription is available in both our apps - Blokada 6 and Blokada 5.


What is the Blokada Plus refund policy?

You can get your money back within 7-days of purchasing the subscription. Contact us through any of our apps, and simply mention you want a refund.


Where is Blokada located?

We are based in Sweden, where privacy is handled very seriously. Our servers are available in many places around the world.

Blokada is dependent on you

Blokada has two sources of revenue for supporting the project development: subscriptions, and donations. There is no ads revenue. Blokada does not sell user data either.

However, developing a quality app like Blokada requires a considerable amount of resources. This project exists thanks to the support of awesome people like you!

Are you a developer and want to make Blokada better?

Blokada is an open source project dedicated to developing the best ad blocker and privacy app for Android and iOS. Check our Github, and let us know, if you need any assistance to make your first PR.



